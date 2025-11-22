Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $7.84. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 29,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.33 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Security National Financial by 306.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

