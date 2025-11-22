Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.23 and traded as low as $31.19. Komatsu shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 160,883 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

