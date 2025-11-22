Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.21 and traded as high as GBX 72.20. Carclo shares last traded at GBX 70.40, with a volume of 232,791 shares changing hands.

Carclo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.51. The firm has a market cap of £45.23 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carclo

Carclo Company Profile

In other Carclo news, insider Frank Doorenbosch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £29,500. Also, insider Ian Williamson bought 10,000 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £6,700. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Carclo is a global precision engineering group that designs, industrialises and manufactures regulated, high-reliability solutions at scale in Life Sciences, Aerospace and Safety & Security—delivered in-region, for-region.

Featured Stories

