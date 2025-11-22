Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.21 and traded as high as GBX 72.20. Carclo shares last traded at GBX 70.40, with a volume of 232,791 shares changing hands.
Carclo Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.51. The firm has a market cap of £45.23 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.
Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Carclo
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo is a global precision engineering group that designs, industrialises and manufactures regulated, high-reliability solutions at scale in Life Sciences, Aerospace and Safety & Security—delivered in-region, for-region.
