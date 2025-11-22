Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.58 and traded as high as GBX 296.20. Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 288.60, with a volume of 717,252 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.67.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

