Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.99 and traded as high as C$126.26. Cameco shares last traded at C$115.64, with a volume of 1,239,766 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.08.

The company has a market cap of C$48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$123.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

