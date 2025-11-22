Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. Approximately 12,338,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.70. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

