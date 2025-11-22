Head to Head Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI) versus Its Rivals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 1 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 694 3413 4672 237 2.49

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $614,000.00 -$355.85 million -0.32 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $8.20 billion $178.85 million 25.12

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -54,380.62% -187.07% -52.34% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -1,652.78% -20.07% -5.11%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, suggesting that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 3.22, suggesting that their average share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

