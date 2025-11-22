U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Head to Head Analysis

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 8.91% 15.47% 6.84% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.05% 8.78% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and U.S. Physical Therapy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $10.85 billion 1.96 $871.00 million $8.52 22.43 U.S. Physical Therapy $758.71 million 1.44 $31.42 million $2.38 30.11

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quest Diagnostics and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 10 8 1 2.53 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 3 4 1 2.75

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $196.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $110.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.83%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats U.S. Physical Therapy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.