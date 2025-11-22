Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.10 and traded as high as C$32.92. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$32.47, with a volume of 146,187 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

Recommended Stories

