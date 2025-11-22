Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.10. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 17,555 shares trading hands.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.