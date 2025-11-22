United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,147.49 and traded as high as GBX 1,176. United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,160, with a volume of 1,670,794 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,275 price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,147.88. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

