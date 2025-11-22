Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $35.85. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 37,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 9.1%

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $400.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 165,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,213 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.