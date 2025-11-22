Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 8,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Food Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Pinnacle Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Food Group

Pinnacle Food Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Food Group

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Food Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.32% of Pinnacle Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pinnacle Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.