Parkland (TSE:PKI) Insider Robert Berthold Espey Acquires 25,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Berthold Espey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 824,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,635,560.80. This represents a 3.13% increase in their position.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.84. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$30.09 and a 12-month high of C$41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. Parkland had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.25.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

