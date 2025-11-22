New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Chad Williams Buys 20,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Chad Williams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,383.25. This represents a 65.20% increase in their position.
New Found Gold Price Performance
NFG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 805,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,409. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.47. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45.
New Found Gold Company Profile
