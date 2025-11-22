New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Director Chad Williams Buys 20,000 Shares

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) Director Chad Williams bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$141,383.25. This represents a 65.20% increase in their position.

New Found Gold Price Performance

NFG stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 805,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,409. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.47. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

