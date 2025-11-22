Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Trading Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 20,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8278.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

