NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 26,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 48,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.