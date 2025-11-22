Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 5,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

