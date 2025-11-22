Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 5,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
