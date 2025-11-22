Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 7.91% of Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

