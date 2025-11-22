SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 5,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

