NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.88 and last traded at C$22.97. 29,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXON to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
NEXON Trading Up 4.4%
About NEXON
NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.
