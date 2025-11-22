NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.88 and last traded at C$22.97. 29,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXON to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NEXON alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEXOY

NEXON Trading Up 4.4%

About NEXON

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.37.

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.