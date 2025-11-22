Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05.
About Agfa-Gevaert
Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.
