Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05.

About Agfa-Gevaert

(Get Free Report)

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.