New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 1,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.