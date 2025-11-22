Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 28,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 39,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nephros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nephros from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nephros Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Nephros had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nephros in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nephros by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 13.1% during the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 477,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

