John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 35,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,709,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after buying an additional 171,565 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

