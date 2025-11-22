Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 836,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

