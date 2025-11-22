Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.3680 and last traded at $1.3740. 83,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Strathcona Resources Stock Down 2.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

