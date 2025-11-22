Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,101,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 610,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 5.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

