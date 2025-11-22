enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.3226. Approximately 1,135,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 419,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3166.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of enVVeno Medical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the first quarter worth $186,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the second quarter valued at $5,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

