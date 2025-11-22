Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.7250.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

