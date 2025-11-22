St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 92,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 414,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Down 2.9%
The company has a market capitalization of C$515.71 million, a P/E ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.
About St. Augustine Gold and Copper
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. Augustine Gold and Copper
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Augustine Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.