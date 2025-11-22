American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) vs. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Financial Review

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 3 9 1 1 2.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus price target of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 18.67%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.81%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $5.27 billion 0.60 $329.38 million $1.04 17.87 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $315.89 million 0.05 -$55.29 million ($16.16) -0.32

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 3.74% 13.67% 5.80% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -15.83% -251.91% -15.75%

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through own and licensed retail stores; concession-based shops-within-shops; and digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

