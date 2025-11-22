Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 18.1% – Here’s Why

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 379,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 42,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Wilton Resources Stock Up 1.7%
The company has a market cap of C$22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55.
Wilton Resources Company Profile
Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
