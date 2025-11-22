McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Up 14.8% – What’s Next?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. Approximately 1,641,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

The stock has a market cap of £223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.01.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

