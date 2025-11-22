Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 32.1% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 32.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.22 and last traded at GBX 5.79. 495,658,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 10,012,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 15.33.

The stock has a market cap of £84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.70.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

