ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. 2,015,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.