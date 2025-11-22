Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 18.4% – What’s Next?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,242,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 151,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 18.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 4.12.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.