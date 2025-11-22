Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.67. 3,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

