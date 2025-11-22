Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.67. 3,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2168 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
See Also
