Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tokuyama Corporation (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.