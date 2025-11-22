Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 20.7% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) was up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 879,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Trading Down 11.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$31.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Grid Metals

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.