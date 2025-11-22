Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.80 and last traded at GBX 57.70. Approximately 9,290,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 3,597,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

