Mid Cap Stocks To Research – November 22nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, Rigetti Computing, and Opendoor Technologies are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a medium market capitalization—typically about $2 billion to $10 billion in U.S. markets, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. Investors view mid caps as a middle ground between growth and stability, offering greater growth potential than large caps but generally less volatility and risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Featured Articles