Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – November 22nd

Spotify Technology, Roku, and NetEase are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are equities of companies whose primary business is delivering continuous, on?demand digital content over the internet—such as video, music, podcasts, or live broadcasts—and monetizing that content through subscriptions, advertising, or transactions. Investors in streaming stocks typically focus on metrics like subscriber growth and churn, average revenue per user (ARPU), content spending and licensing costs, and margin trends, since those drive long?term profitability and competitive positioning. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Further Reading