Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Trading Down 1.1%

Buckle stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 677,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Buckle from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $361,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,426.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $83,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,746.02. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,630. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3,695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at $10,393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 322.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 119.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 112,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Buckle by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.