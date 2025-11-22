McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Up 14.8% – What’s Next?

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. Approximately 1,641,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McBride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

McBride Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £223.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.01.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McBride

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

