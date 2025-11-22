Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.55. 32,350,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 26,771,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,802,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,955. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 385.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

