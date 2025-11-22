Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.11 and last traded at $77.2190. Approximately 4,078,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,879,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 786.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,554,000 after buying an additional 3,573,493 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

