Contrasting VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Trident Digital Tech alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trident Digital Tech and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Digital Tech 1 0 0 0 1.00 VNET Group 1 0 4 1 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

VNET Group has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 32.90%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Trident Digital Tech.

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and VNET Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Digital Tech $123,208.00 344.29 -$8.12 million N/A N/A VNET Group $9.05 billion 0.25 $25.10 million ($0.08) -104.88

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Digital Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Trident Digital Tech has a beta of 7.03, indicating that its share price is 603% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A VNET Group 0.74% 0.98% 0.19%

Summary

VNET Group beats Trident Digital Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Digital Tech

(Get Free Report)

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Digital Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Digital Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.