D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.4250. Approximately 40,483,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 63,353,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QBTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Williams Trading set a $35.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,017,129.56. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 168,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $3,894,923.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,633,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,010,386.71. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,813 shares of company stock worth $36,891,986 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,737,000 after buying an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,070,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,372,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $75,344,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

