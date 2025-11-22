Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $83.4340. Approximately 41,627,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 20,631,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

